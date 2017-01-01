Standards stuff (N° 3 2017)W3 data on the web. Energistics' coordinated release. ISO well integrity standard. NIST digital library of math functions. OGC ok's GeoSciML, issues RFI for open geospatial APIs. SIIS' RP for API 17F. ....(Snip!)...
This article contains approximately 230 words. Click here to request a free copy.
Offer Limited to one article per month for non-subscribers
If your browser does not work with the MailTo button, send mail to info@oilit.com with OilIT_1703_21 as the subject. Copyright © 2017 The Data Room - all rights reserved.