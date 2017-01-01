Oil IT interview, Mike Skeffington EnergyIQ (N° 3 2017)

EnergyIQ's head of business development on data management in the downturn, EnergyIQ's JSON/XML data objects (announced at last year's PNEC) and on the excitement of Elastic Search. ....(Snip!)...

This article contains approximately 384 words

This article contains approximately 384 words. Click here to request a free copy. Offer Limited to one article per month for non-subscribers

Click here to return to Oil IT home page

If your browser does not work with the MailTo button, send mail to info@oilit.com with OilIT_1703_4 as the subject. Copyright © 2017 The Data Room - all rights reserved.