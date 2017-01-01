Review - SPEE Monograph 4 (N° 3 2017)Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers publication covers reserves estimation in low permeability (unconventional) reservoirs. Treatment covers state-of-the-art decline curve analysis and different approaches to numerical modeling. 'Commercial' considerations out-of-scope. ....(Snip!)...
