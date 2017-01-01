Rice Oil & Gas High Performance Computing 2017 (N° 4 2017)ExSeisPiol - parallel I/O for extreme workloads. Devito - SciPy for seismics 'because not everyone is a polymath.' Nvidia's Occa cross platform API. BP on 'disruptive' OpenSFS.' Argos frac simulator. ....(Snip!)...
