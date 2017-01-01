Capital Facilities Information Handover Standard (N° 4 2017)USPI-backed standards group face-to-face meet chez BP. Shell on handover and mounting tag counts. Chevron on 'over ambitious' prior art. Total's Quantum digital twin. AmecFW's information hub. Yokogawa on IOGP standards. USPI on ISO accreditation. Shell on broadening CFIHOS' scope. ....(Snip!)...
