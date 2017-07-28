Blue/Red clouds (N° 7 2017)

Schlumberger's 'Delfi' cognitive E&P compute environment trials in the Google cloud. Halliburton signs with Microsoft to leverage Azure's 'hyperscale, hybrid and global platform.' ....(Snip!)...

