Folks, facts, orgs ... (N° 7 2017)Inpex, IFP, Target, Aereon, Aqualis, BCCK, Braun Intertec, Cogent, Coreworx, EcoStim, Energistics, Enservco, EPIM, EQT Corporation, FreeWave, HydraWell, IFRS Foundation, Jacobs, CH2M, Legacy, Lord Corp., Management Controls, Nera, Noble Corp., Premier Oilfield Labs, PUG, Quorum, Red Hat, MORE, Probe, RISC Advisory, Ryder Scott, Seeq, Venture Global, WolfePak Software. ....(Snip!)...
This article contains approximately 541 words. Click here to request a free copy.
Offer Limited to one article per month for non-subscribers
If your browser does not work with the MailTo button, send mail to info@oilit.com with OilIT_1707_10 as the subject. Copyright © 2017 The Data Room - all rights reserved.