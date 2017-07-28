Done deals (N° 7 2017)Aveva/Schneider, Ansys/Computational Engineering, CB&I, LMKR, Jacobs/CH2M, Intl. Matex/Epic Midstream, Master Rig/IEC, Peloton, Premier Oilfield Labs, Probe, Simmons Edco, Cordax. ....(Snip!)...
This article contains approximately 172 words. Click here to request a free copy.
Offer Limited to one article per month for non-subscribers
If your browser does not work with the MailTo button, send mail to info@oilit.com with OilIT_1707_11 as the subject. Copyright © 2017 The Data Room - all rights reserved.