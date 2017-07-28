Standards stuff (N° 7 2017)

Industrial Internet/Edge Computing consortia to partner. IOGP SSDM V2/P6/11 V1.1. Energistics/BP release RESQML introductory video. CFA Institute backs SEC's switch to Inline XBRL. NISO' reports on 'Issues in vocabulary management.' ....(Snip!)...

This article contains approximately 212 words

This article contains approximately 212 words. Click here to request a free copy. Offer Limited to one article per month for non-subscribers

Click here to return to Oil IT home page

If your browser does not work with the MailTo button, send mail to info@oilit.com with OilIT_1707_16 as the subject. Copyright © 2017 The Data Room - all rights reserved.