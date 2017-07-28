Software, hardware short takes ... (N° 7 2017)Ansys Discovery Live, Baker Hughes Circa, CMG CoFlow, ESI Pipeline Manager 4.3, Enertia FDC, Entero Mosaic 2017, ETL on AWS, FracMan 6.7, INT GeoToolkit, GreaseBook 'Summer 17,' Sony/IBM tape record, IHS Kingdom 2017, Petrosys PRO, Exprosoft Wellmaster IMS. ....(Snip!)...
This article contains approximately 411 words. Click here to request a free copy.
Offer Limited to one article per month for non-subscribers
If your browser does not work with the MailTo button, send mail to info@oilit.com with OilIT_1707_7 as the subject. Copyright © 2017 The Data Room - all rights reserved.