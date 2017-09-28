Society of Exploration Geophysicists 2017, Houston (N° 9 2017)A century after the first seismic patent, the industry is a little shaky as 'technology delivers more barrels than the world is ready to consume.' We report on Shell's production-induced sea floor monitoring. PGS, 'oil and gas falling behind in HPC.' UC San Diego, reviving a 'greatly diminished' CSEM industry. OpenGeoSolutions 'beware the AI hype!' BP 'is deepwater dead?' Halliburton fixing 'unrealistic' DAS expectations. PCA 'Bayesian statistics fundament of all risking.' ....(Snip!)...
