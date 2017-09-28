Standards stuff... (N° 9 2017)Energistics ETP ratified. OGC WFS/CAT validators. IEE fog computing work group. OSGE/IGI team on open geo-data and GeoForAll. IIC reports on testbeds. W3C spatial data on the web ontologies. ....(Snip!)...
This article contains approximately 353 words. Click here to request a free copy.
Offer Limited to one article per month for non-subscribers
If your browser does not work with the MailTo button, send mail to info@oilit.com with OilIT_1709_18 as the subject. Copyright © 2017 The Data Room - all rights reserved.