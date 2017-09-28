Book review Data analysis for scientists and engineers (N° 9 2017)

Edward Robinson's text book targets principally the mathematical. But there is enough narrative to intrigue the philosophically-inclined, with an intricate discussion on frequentist vs. Bayesian reasoning. But the trendy field of 'data science' is conspicuously absent. ....(Snip!)...

