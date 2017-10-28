OSIsoft EAME 2017 user conference London (N° 10 2017)Pat Kennedy, 'There will be a trillion IoT sensors, we love that!' OneWeb LEO satellite IIoT/M2M. OSIsoft/Dianomic collaborate at the IoT edge. OSIsoft message format key to the cloud. Statoil on Ivar Aasen's IT. ARM's cloud connectivity. Setpoint, 'Are you serious about vibration monitoring?' IT Vizion's PI for Sinclair Oil. Element Analytics puts PI in the data lake. TransCanada's in-house AI on PI. PROTEAN, Petronas' DIY rotating equipment monitor. Connected Services for SBM's FPSO fleet. ....(Snip!)...
