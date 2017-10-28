Review - IEA study on 'Digitalization and energy' (N° 10 2017)

A '10 to 20%' decrease in oil and gas production costs is forecast from 'advanced processing' of seismic data, the use of sensors and enhanced reservoir modelling. AI/ML and big data are to play a role as is blockchain. Standards are OK if done right. CCS could benefit from fracking! ....(Snip!)...

